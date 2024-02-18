Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.
In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 12,800 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. Corporate insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
