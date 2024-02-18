Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.89.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on H

Hydro One Price Performance

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

H opened at C$40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$32.79 and a 52-week high of C$40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 12,800 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. Corporate insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.