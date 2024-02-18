IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 164.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,749 shares during the quarter. IAC makes up 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.17% of IAC worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 161.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 814,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,788. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

