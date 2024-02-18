Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.86.

Get Incyte alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 92,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Incyte by 55.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.