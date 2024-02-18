Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 2,683.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 77.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 10.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,759 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

