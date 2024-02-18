Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Inogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on INGN

Inogen Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 415.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.