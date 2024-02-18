Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,912,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

