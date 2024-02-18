Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $233,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,684. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $138.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

