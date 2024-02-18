Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,297,000 after acquiring an additional 501,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after buying an additional 175,914 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,656,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,245,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 1,577,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.14. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

