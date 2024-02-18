Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $70.49 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

