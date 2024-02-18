Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after buying an additional 2,182,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

View Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.