Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $543,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,439,000 after acquiring an additional 407,321 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,387 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,369,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,549. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

