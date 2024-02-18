Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New $757,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.7 %

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 364,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

