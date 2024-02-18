Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.45. 1,528,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

