Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 29.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 6,477.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 207,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CRM opened at $289.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.23 and its 200-day moving average is $234.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $295.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $4,316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,476,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,171,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,476,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171,051.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,147,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,423,178 shares of company stock worth $378,261,175 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.