Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.11.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42.

In other news, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $35,989.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 15,923 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $616,857.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,648,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,077,117.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,465,666. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intapp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,585,000 after acquiring an additional 704,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 129,764 shares in the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

