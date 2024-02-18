InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,984,000 after buying an additional 156,778 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 617,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,265,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,123,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

