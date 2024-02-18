InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.
IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
