InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.54 million. InterDigital also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-6.15 EPS.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $117.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.07.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,668 shares of company stock valued at $171,942 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

