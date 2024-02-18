Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

ISRG traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $378.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.81 and a 200-day moving average of $315.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.