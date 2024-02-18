Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1443 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HIYS stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Select ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.24% of Invesco High Yield Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Invesco High Yield Select ETF

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

