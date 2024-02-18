Invesco Ltd. Acquires 149,838 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.38% of United Rentals worth $414,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:URI opened at $650.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $673.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

