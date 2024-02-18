Invesco Ltd. Acquires 335,564 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,814,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $413,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

LSCC opened at $73.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $323,109.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,921,573.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $323,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,921,573.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

