Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1,136.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.20% of CRH worth $469,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of CRH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 17.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $77.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $77.96.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

