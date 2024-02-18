Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,794,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378,750 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $398,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $180.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.58 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

