Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.26% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $386,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

