Invesco Ltd. Has $432.95 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,555,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,545 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.90% of Ecolab worth $432,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $215.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.78 and its 200 day moving average is $185.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $221.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.88.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

