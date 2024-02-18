Invesco Ltd. Has $500.53 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $500,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $545.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $542.07 and a 200-day moving average of $515.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

