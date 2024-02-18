Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,954,620 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.59% of Schlumberger worth $488,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,539,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 154.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after buying an additional 282,709 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

