Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 484,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.04% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $451,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $730.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,173 shares of company stock valued at $102,825,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.