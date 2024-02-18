Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 618,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.07% of Entergy worth $404,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 16,815.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.