Invesco Ltd. Sells 103,267 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,267 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.47% of Quanta Services worth $400,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $211.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.55. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.33 and a 12-month high of $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

