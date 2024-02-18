Invesco Ltd. Sells 103,267 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.47% of Quanta Services worth $400,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,853,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,251,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $211.44 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

