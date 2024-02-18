Invesco Ltd. Sells 42,446 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 42,446 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.07% of F5 worth $389,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 19.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,249 shares of company stock worth $1,261,832. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $182.35 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.44.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

