Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.12% of Travelers Companies worth $418,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $217.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $219.62.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.