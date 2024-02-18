Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1822 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IMSI opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66.

Get Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.