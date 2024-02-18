Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lifted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 708.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,482 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.5% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.03. 5,061,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,098. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $161.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.