Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lifted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 708.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,482 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.5% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.03. 5,061,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,098. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $161.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.06.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.