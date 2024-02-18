IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP stock opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

