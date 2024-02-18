IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.64.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $238.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $243.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after acquiring an additional 918,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,096,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.