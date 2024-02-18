iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 269.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 48,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,953. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $70.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

