iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lessened by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,870 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. 7,993,978 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

