iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $501.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,385,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $505.92. The company has a market cap of $388.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

