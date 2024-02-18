iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

Get iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.