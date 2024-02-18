iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises about 3.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $27,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

INTF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. 52,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,559. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $996.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.