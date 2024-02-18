iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,107,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,973 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,949. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

