iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,762 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.88% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $176,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after buying an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 947,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,912,000 after buying an additional 63,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,438,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

