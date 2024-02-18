iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.59. 270,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.07.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

