iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.89. 3,859,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,087. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

