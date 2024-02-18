iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Boosted by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,395 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $79,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 264.9% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Olympus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,122,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $22,319,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $325.62. 1,135,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,629. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $330.56. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.