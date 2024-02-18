iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $62.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $848.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

