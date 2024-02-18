iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $110.35 during trading hours on Friday. 1,551,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

