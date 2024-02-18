iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $110.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,752. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

